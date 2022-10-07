Road closures, transit disruptions this long weekend while the Jays host fans at Rogers Centre

Whether you're getting behind the wheel or taking the TTC, it's going to take you a while longer to get around the city this long weekend.

Not only will baseball fans be flocking downtown to cheer on the Blue Jays in their their best-of-three wild card series against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre, the City of Toronto is alerting you to other events and critical infrastructure work that could slow you down.

Here's a look at what the city says to expect:

Event road closures

St. Joseph Street between Queen's Park and Bay Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate the Latin Fall Fiesta and Parade.

Construction closures

Westbound lanes on Sheppard Avenue East, between Yorkland Road and Fairview Mall Drive, will be closed on Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pavement grinding work as part of the Ministry of Transportation bridge rehabilitation project.

Two southbound lanes on the Don Valley Parkway, including the southbound on-ramp at Bloor Street/Danforth Avenue will be closed on Sunday 9 from 2 to 9 a.m. for TTC repairs to the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard, between Jarvis and Yonge streets will be reduced to one lane until Friday, Oct. 21 for continuing gas main work.

College Street from St. George Street to Spadina Avenue is fully closed to vehicular traffic to replace the TTC streetcar tracks and make other improvements. College Street, between Borden Street and Spadina Avenue, is reduced to one eastbound lane. There is no westbound travel in this section of the work zone. These closures are expected to be in place until mid-November.

The intersection of Carlton and Church streets has partially reopened. Vehicles can turn right onto westbound Carlton Street from southbound Church Street and turn right onto southbound Church Street from eastbound Carlton Street.

The intersection of King Street West and Shaw Street is fully closed until mid-November for TTC track replacement.

Traffic lanes on Queen's Park, between Bloor Street West and Queen's Park Crescent, are reduced to accommodate the TTC's Easier Access (elevator installation) work at Museum Station.

The Queensway has a reduced number of lanes in both directions, between Parkside Drive and the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles (KQQR) intersection, for TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. Eastbound left turns are not permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.

Roncesvalles Avenue is closed from Queen Street West to Harvard Avenue for watermain replacement, TTC track replacement and road reconstruction.

Wellington Street, from Church Street to Yonge Street, is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements. Scott Street, north of Wellington Street, is closed to all vehicular traffic and Church Street is closed at the Esplanade.

ActiveTO

Bayview Avenue, from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street West between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. on Saturday 8 until 7 p.m. on Sunday for ActiveTO.

Roads within High Park will be closed to vehicle traffic during the weekend. More information about access to High Park is available on the city's High Park webpage.

TTC closures

Sunday service on the portion of Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will begin at noon to accommodate beam replacement on the Prince Edward Viaduct. On Monday the TTC will operate on holiday service for Thanksgiving Day.

There are no scheduled Metrolinx closures this weekend.