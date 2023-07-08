Toronto road closures you need to know about this weekend

Several roads will be closed in Toronto this weekend due to special events, street repairs, bridge work and construction, the city warned residents on Friday.

Two major street festivals plus critical construction projects will result in road closures and restrictions Saturday and Sunday, the city said in a news release.

Ongoing projects mean some streets will be closed beyond the weekend, the city said.

"Those who need to travel near road closures should plan their travel in advance, allow for extra time, consider taking public transit or other travel methods such as walking or cycling, and follow signage around the work zone to keep everyone safe," the city said.

The following roads will be closed for special events:

Lawrence Avenue East is closed from Birchmount Road to Warden Avenue and will remain closed until 1 a.m. on Monday for the Taste of Lawrence Festival.

St. Clair Avenue West will be closed from Christie Street to Winona Drive from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday for the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.

The following roads will be closed for construction work:

Broadview Avenue is closed between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.

Gould Street is closed from Yonge Street to roughly O'Keefe Lane until July 21 for emergency sewer main repair. Deliveries must temporarily enter from Gerrard Street.

St. Patrick Street is closed from Dundas Street West to Michael Sweet Avenue and will remain closed to 7 p.m. on Sunday to allow crews to remove a crane.

Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed between Don Roadway and Parliament Street from 3 a.m. on Saturday until 4 a.m. on Monday for the installation of girders for the new Lake Shore Bridge over the Don River by Waterfront Toronto.

The Brimley Road northbound access to the 401 westbound collectors will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 24 for bridge work.

More information on road closures can be found here.