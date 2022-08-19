Several road closures, TTC service disruptions across Toronto this weekend

Several road closures and transit disruptions are in store this weekend because of special events and festivals across the city.

Here's what you need to know:

Events:

OpenStreetsTO: Several major arteries will be closed in the downtown core on Saturday for OpenStreetsTO. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bloor Street will be closed to vehicles between Montrose Avenue and Yonge Street. Similarly, Yonge Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Bloor Street and Queen Street.

Taste of Manila: On Saturday, Bathurst Street will be closed to vehicles from 12:01 a.m. through to 11:59 p.m. from Wilson Avenue to Laurelcrest Avenue.

ActiveTO: Bayview Avenue will be closed to vehicles from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday, between Rosedale Valley Road and Lawren Harris Square.

River Street West will also be closed between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

Yorkville Murals: On both Saturday and Sunday, Yorkville Avenue will close to vehicles from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Hazelton Avenue and Bellair Street.

I Heart Market Street: Market Street will stay closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade

The CNE: Metrolinx schedules have been changed to avoid overcrowding at Exhibition Go. Schedule changes also impact the Barrie and Stouffville lines.

Toronto Chinatown Festival: On Sunday, the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue will be closed to vehicles from 12:01 a.m. through to 11:59 p.m. from St. Andrew Street to Sullivan Street.

Panorama India Day Festival & Celebrations Parade: Armoury Street will be closed to vehicles from 12:01 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the parade and parade preparations.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. at the corner of University Avenue and Armoury Street. It will then head north on University Avenue before heading east on Dundas Street and south on Bay Street. It is expected to end around 4 p.m.

While the route itself is not closed to cars, drivers and cyclists can expect delays.

A group of cyclists ride along Lake Shore Boulevard East as part of the ActiveTO program. (Yader Guzman/The Canadian Press)

Construction to factor into your travels:

TTC Line 1 is closing between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on Saturday and Sunday for track work.

Queen's Park is down to two lanes southbound and one lane northbound while the TTC installs elevator access at Museum Station.

Lake Shore Boulevard East:

Down to one lane westbound until 9 p.m. on Sunday for gas main work.

Down to one last westbound between Jarvis Street and Sherbourne Street for gas main work. This reduction will last until 7 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The Queensway: