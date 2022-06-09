Drivers, take note: Road closures planned across Toronto this weekend

Several road closures are planned for this weekend as special events and festivals return to Toronto. Here's what you need to know:

Ride to Conquer Cancer

Road closures are planned on Lake Shore Boulevard W. on Saturday as thousands of cyclists prepare to hit the road for the 15th annual Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer.

The fundraising event for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre returns for the first time in two years. Cyclists will travel more than 200 km from Toronto to Niagara Falls over the course of two days. More than 4,600 cyclists are expected to take part.

The ride will start at Exhibition Place on Saturday morning. The following road closures will be in effect:

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard W. from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive at 6 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m.

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard W. from British Columbia Drive to Windermere Avenue at 8 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Lake Shore Boulevard W. will be closed to vehicles from Second Street to Seventh Street from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for The Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge.

Run for Women, Word on the Street

Queen's Park Crescent E. and W. will be closed to vehicles from College Street to Bloor Street W. from 12:01 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for the Run for Women event in support of the Department of Psychiatry at Women's College Hospital.

Queen's Park Crescent E. and W. will be closed to vehicles from Wellesley Street W. to Bloor Street W. from 10:30 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for the Word on the Street festival.

Portugal Day Parade

Lansdowne Avenue will be closed to vehicles from Bloor Street W. to College Street from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the Portugal Day Parade.

Islington Avenue remains closed to vehicles from Eglinton Avenue W. to The Kingsway until Friday, June 17 for the RBC Canadian Open.

ActiveTO

ActiveTO will take place on Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square; River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street; and The Meadoway from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road, from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Roads within High Park will be closed to vehicles all weekend.

TTC advisories

If you're hoping to avoid the gridlock on the roads and hop on the subway, there are some service advisories in effect: