Toronto imam expects large turnout for Friday prayers as community supporters stand guard outside

A Toronto imam says he expects more people than usual to attend his sermon Friday afternoon, despite last week's horrific terror attack at two New Zealand mosques that left 50 dead — especially because he'll have protection from the wider community.

Torontonians of all faiths are expected to form rings of peace around mosques throughout the GTA today as Muslims head to Friday prayers.

"We won't allow hate to deter us from what we need to do and how we pray or what we engage in doing in terms of our relationship with our religion," Yusuf Badat, the Imam of the Islamic Foundation of Toronto, told CBC News.

Badat said Friday prayers at his mosque, in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough, typically attract 3,000 people.

Today, the city's mayor is visiting the mosque. Meanwhile, allies — including members of Toronto's Christian and Jewish communities — are expected to form human barriers outside other facilities to make those praying inside feel safe.

"We need to work together because an attack on one community or one individual is actually an attack one every community and every individual," Badat said.

He said his Friday sermon will focus on hope, a week after the tragedy in Christchurch.

Yusuf Badat is the Imam at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto where prayers will be held Friday afternoon. (Amanda Grant/CBC)

The imam said it's a "sad reality" that places of worship, which should be sanctuaries of peace and tranquility, need to hire extra security for the protection of their communities.

"There should be open doors," he said, noting there will guards outside the building's doors on Friday afternoon.

Today we are doing lockdown drills under the supervision of <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a>. <br>We are upgrading security and safety for our students, congregants and staff. <a href="https://t.co/f9D289llZg">pic.twitter.com/f9D289llZg</a> —@iftlive

The precautions have also extended to the mosque's neighbouring Islamic school, where Badat said outdoor recesses are taking place indoors for the next few weeks.

"We need to call out Islamophobia or hate or any form of racism or discrimination as soon as we see it," he said, adding that hateful rhetoric breeds Islamophobes.

Similar shows of support for local Muslims are expected to take place outside B.C. mosques on Friday.