Woman sexually assaulted by man pretending to be ride-share driver
Toronto

Toronto police say they're looking for a male suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man pretending to be a ride-share driver.

Police say suspect is between 25 and 35, with a brown complexion, small build and a short beard

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto police are looking for a man after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted Monday night on the city's west side. The suspect was pretending to be a ride-share driver. (Linda Ward/CBC News)

It happened Monday night on the city's west side, where police say the 28-year-old woman had booked a trip on a ride-hailing app.

They say she got into a vehicle she thought to be her ride, and the man behind the wheel claimed to be her driver.

He then allegedly drove to a parking lot and sexually assaulted the woman, along with making death threats.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 25 and 35 years of age with a brown complexion, small build and a short beard.

The vehicle is a four-door grey or silver car.

