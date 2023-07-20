Toronto church calls for volunteers after opening doors to asylum seekers

A Toronto church that has opened its doors to more than 200 asylum seekers is calling for volunteers to help sort through donations, one of its pastors says.

Judith James, pastor at Revivaltime Tabernacle church, said about 25 volunteers are working at the church throughout the day, but are struggling to keep pace with donations.

The donations are for people who only a few days ago were sleeping on downtown city sidewalks in Toronto outside a homeless support centre as different levels of government fought over funding for shelters. The asylum seekers are now living in the church basement.

"People are hearing the need and responding," James told CBC Toronto on Tuesday. "So [many] donations are coming in. If we could get people to volunteer an hour or two just to help sort through that, that would be wonderful as well."

Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would spend $97 million to help the city house newcomers. On Wednesday, the city and the province each pledged $6.67 million as a one-time funding top up to the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit to get more people into permanent housing and free up spaces in the existing shelter system.

Toronto city council also passed a motion, moved by Mayor Olivia Chow, that directs city staff to open up 150 shelter spaces for refugee claimants, primarily by renewing shelter hotel contracts, and to find 100 more spaces in the coming days.

James said the donations have been overwhelming.

The donations include food, clothing and toiletries. James said there is also a need for brand new items instead of previously used items and organizers are still looking for portable showers.

On its website, the church has posted a letter to its congregation, appealing for volunteers and donations to help the refugees.

The church says of the asylum seekers: "Their journey has been arduous, leaving behind everything familiar and seeking safety and peace in a new land. It is our privilege and moral duty to assist them during this critical phase of their lives and we cannot do it without your generous support.

"We urge you to join hands with us as we endeavour to create a safe haven for these resilient individuals seeking refuge. Together, we can ensure that they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, helping them take the first steps towards rebuilding their lives."

Volunteers sort through bags of clothing donated to the Revivaltime Tabernacle church in North York. The clothing is intended for asylum seekers who are staying in the church basement. (CBC)

On Tuesday, a truck organized by Jewish advocacy organization B'nai Brith Canada dropped 2,000 pounds of food off at the church.

Cheryl Landy, director of community engagement for B'nai Brith Canada, said the organization wanted to do its part to help after it received a call from Coun. James Pasternak saying the asylum seekers were being moved to a church near its offices.

Landy said the organization, which runs a food bank, brought half of its food to the church on five skids to be used in the church kitchen.

"When we found out that there was a place to go and that we could jump into action, that's when we did. We didn't want to bring food to the streets or clothing that wouldn't be used," she said.

'It could have been you,' volunteer says

Maxine Thompson, a volunteer, said she came to the church with a few donations on Tuesday and stayed to help sort because she wanted to serve the people. She said she was spurred into action after seeing a TV news report of refugee claimants sleeping in the rain in Toronto.

"It really upset me. It sparked a passion in me to find a way that I can contribute and help," she said.

"I just came here. Just get hands on and get in. The reason why I do this is because it could have been me. It could have been you."

Simone Richards, another volunteer, works in shelters with refugees and said she has been doing a number of volunteer jobs at the church.

"I've been doing all kinds of stuff. I've been helping clients get their documentation in order. I've driven a few folks over to the bank to help them open bank accounts. I've helped in the kitchen. I've helped with donations. I'm just everywhere," she said.

"We just need some more volunteers. There's a lot of work here that needs to be done. There are a lot of folks here that need the help and the assistance. It's so great that the church opened up its doors. It's such a blessing. But we are calling for more support."

Officials have said the number of asylum seekers in Toronto's shelter system grew by 500 per cent in 20 months and the city is now turning them away from maxed-out shelters toward federal programs.