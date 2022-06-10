Suspect arrested after teen dies in North York restaurant arson

Toronto police have arrested and charged a suspect in relation to a restaurant fire from July 2021.

A 19-year-old man is facing charges of manslaughter and arson with disregard for human life.

He was arrested on Thursday near Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East and appeared in court to face his charges today.

On July 10, 2021, police and emergency services responded to a fire at Slam Grill Restaurant on Keele Street, between Finch Avenue W. and Sheppard Avenue W. When they arrived, they found a man with severe injuries resulting from the fire. He was rushed to hospital but died shortly after.

He was identified as Shahriyar Safarian, 18, of Richmond Hill.

Toronto police's homicide unit took over the investigation a couple of weeks after the fire, after it was determined the blaze was deliberately set. They issued a warrant for the suspect and he was arrested and charged just under a year later.