Toronto unveils city's 1st 'resilience strategy' to address climate change, poverty

City officials launched Toronto's first "resilience strategy" on Tuesday that presents a vision to help residents deal with shocks, stresses and the unexpected.

Toronto's Chief Resilience Officer Elliott Cappell told reporters that the city is becoming "hotter, wetter, wilder" and the city needs a plan.

According to an executive summary, the strategy includes 10 goals and 27 actions items grouped under three focus areas: people and neighbourhoods, infrastructure, and leadership.

"It sets out a vision, goals, and actions to help Toronto survive, adapt and thrive in the face of any challenge, particularly climate change and growing inequities," reads an executive summary of the strategy.

Toronto is the second Canadian city after Montreal to release such a strategy. Montreal released its strategy nearly a year ago.

The city received hundreds of postcards from residents while developing the strategy, some of which feature on the cover of the report. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

In a news release, the city says the strategy comes as Toronto continues to endure the effects of climate change, in the form of heat waves, ice storms and flooding, and to cope with growing inequality.

Strategy meant to 'light a spark'

The strategy notes that Toronto has been hit hard in recent years with five severe storms since 2000. It also experienced high water levels in the summer of 2017.

It includes a city-wide mapping tool to determine urban flooding areas for planning purposes.

Preparing people and neighbourhoods for climate change is a key piece of the report, including support for homeowners and renters, and improvements and retrofitting of apartments to improve resilience. Poverty reduction also plays a role, report notes.

When it comes to infrastructure, the strategy talks finding ways to mitigate extreme heat, promoting a sustainable food system, and working to make TTC safer and more reliable.

"This strategy is meant to light a spark —to drive action at the city and from business, academia, non-profit organizations, and residents to build a city where everyone can thrive," the executive summary says.