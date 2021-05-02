Torontonians 18+ in hot spot postal codes eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at city clinics as of Monday

Toronto residents 18 and older who live in what the city calls hot spot postal codes are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at city-run clinics starting on Monday, the city says.

As of Monday at 8 a.m., people 18 or older who live in hot spot postal codes in Toronto can book appointments through the dark blue "Book a Vaccine" button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19. They can also call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

The city published a list of hot spot postal codes on Sunday. You can find them here.

In a news release on Sunday, the city said the expansion of the vaccine rollout follows an announcement by the Ontario government that it is ramping up vaccination efforts in areas hit hard by the pandemic.

On Monday at 8 a.m., the city said those 18 years of age and older living in one of 53 provincial hot spot postal codes will be eligible for vaccination at city-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

And on Thursday, all people age 50 and older, people with high-risk health conditions, those who can't work from home, including teachers and school workers, and First Nation, Inuit and Metis people not previously targeted in earlier phases of the immunization drive, will eligible for vaccination at city-run clinics.

Mayor John Tory said expansion of vaccine eligibility is a "huge step forward" for the city.

"I continue to encourage all residents to get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible so that we can all be safe and bring this pandemic to an end," Tory said in the release.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, agreed, saying the vaccine rollout is deepening and it is progress.

"Torontonians at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and, as a result, developing serious illness, are now eligible for vaccination through the provincial booking system. This is another large step forward in building a firewall against the virus — a wall that protects not only those immunized, but the entire community," De Villa said in the release.

According to the provincial government, employees unable to work from home and who will be eligible for vaccination include the following:

Elementary and secondary school workers (including educators, custodial, school bus drivers, administrative staff).

Workers responding to critical events (including police, fire, special constables, children's aid society workers, emergency management, critical infrastructure restoration workers).

Enforcement, inspection and compliance roles (including by-law enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors, WSIB field workers).

Individuals working in childcare (including all licensees, employees and students on educational placements who interact directly with children in licensed childcare centres and in authorized recreation and skill building programs, licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of home child care agencies).

Foster care agency workers (including customary care providers).

Food manufacturing and distribution workers.

Agriculture and farm workers.

Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers.

According to the province, people with the following high-risk health conditions are eligible to book vaccination appointments later this week:

Obesity (Body Mass Index over 40).

Other treatments causing immunosuppression, such as chemotherapy and immunity-weakening medications.

Intellectual or developmental disabilities, such as down syndrome.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people will be able to register through the provincial booking system, in addition to the other channels already available.