Are you a renter? Tell us how Toronto's housing crisis is affecting you

One of the first things newcomers to Toronto often learn about the city is that rents can be sky-high.

New data shows prices soaring almost everywhere in Canada, with Toronto being the second most-expensive place to rent, according to Rentals.ca data.

The average price of a two-bedroom in Toronto? A whopping $3,433 per month.

Obviously, many Torontonians are paying less than that — in many cases thanks to rent-controlled units — but those arriving in the city often struggle to find housing they can afford.

Toronto is a city where new housing construction is a constant, so it might be tricky to understand how we landed in an affordable housing crisis with ballooning rental prices.

CBC Toronto will be exploring that topic on all of its platforms in the coming weeks, and we want to hear from you.

If you're a renter, please consider filling out this confidential form. If you're open to sharing your story about renting in the city, a journalist with our team may reach out to learn more and get you answers to the questions you have.