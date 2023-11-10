How Toronto plans to honour veterans on Remembrance Day 2023

Toronto will mark Remembrance Day Saturday with a series of commemorative events to honour the country's veterans.

The city is focusing this year's events, in particular, around the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement that brought about the end of the Korean War.

Other milestones the city says its commemorating include the 75th anniversary of Canadian participation in peacekeeping missions for the United Nations and the centennials of the Naval Reserve of Canada and HMCS York, a Royal Canadian Navy Reserve Division in Toronto.

Saturday's events will bookend a week of remembrance events, including Wednesday's unveiling of a plaque at City Hall to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.

What's happening in the city Saturday:

In-person ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m. at Old City Hall, Etobicoke Civic Centre, East York Civic Centre, the Fort York Historic Site, the Scarborough War Memorial, York Cemetery (new North York location), and York Civic Centre.

At 11 a.m. TTC vehicles will stop for two minutes. "Lest We Forget" window cards will be placed inside the vehicles prior to the observance.

The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association will perform the flypast over Old City Hall at 11:05 a.m., East York Civic Centre at 11:08 a.m. and York Cemetery at 11:25 a.m.

Two flags will be raised by the city. A Canadian flag that flew at Vimy Ridge in 2020 will be raised at Coronation Park and a City of Toronto flag that flew at Juno Beach on Vimy Day in 2019 will be raised at City Hall.

The city says road closures will be in effect around Old City Hall. Access to the ceremony via Yonge Street and Queen subway station will be limited and those who want to attend are encouraged to exit at Osgoode subway station and walk to Old City Hall.

The city is also live streaming the ceremony on its YouTube channel.

WATCH | Toronto man on a mission to interview as many veterans as possible:

Toronto man on a mission to interview as many veterans as possible Duration 3:21 Featured Video A Toronto man is taking his passion for history and storytelling to create documentaries about veterans across Canada. Zach Dunn has interviewed more than 20 WWII and Korean War veterans about their life in the service. He says his mission is to help educate the next generation about the sacrifices the veterans made. Talia Ricci sat down with him to learn more.

Indigenous veteran to lay final wreath

Cpl. Alan Roy, a veteran of the Korean War who identifies as Métis, will lay the final wreath at the city's Old City Hall ceremony.

Roy was also honoured at the city's Indigenous Veteran's Day ceremony on Wednesday. He told CBC Toronto it's been "an absolute incredible honour" to be a part of the city's ceremonies this week.

Cpl. Roy is the third generation of his family to serve in the Canadian military. His grandfather served in the First and Second World Wars and his father also served in the Second World War.

"It's a culmination so far for my family members who I feel I represent to this day," he said through tears.

"As a proud Canadian, I can't ask for a better opportunity."

Roy says it means a great deal to veterans like himself when the public attends Remembrance Day ceremonies.

"It's an incredible show of support, and to see the younger kids out on parade day, it's heart warming," he said.