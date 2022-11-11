Toronto marks Remembrance Day with ceremonies, flypast

Veterans and dignitaries honour those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces at an event beginning at 10:45 a.m. ET at Toronto's Old City Hall.

Torontonians can pay their respects to soldiers who served Canada at a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place throughout the day.

At 10:20 a.m. the 12th annual Royal Canadian Air Force Foundation ceremony begins at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Also at 10:20 a.m. there is a ceremony at the University of Toronto which will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

At 10:45 a.m. services begin at East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph, Fort York National Historic Site, Meridian Arts Centre, Scarborough War Memorial, and York Civic Centre Cenotaph.

The main provincial tribute is set to take place at the provincial legislature and will be led by Premier Doug Ford starting at 10:45 a.m.

The Canadian Armed Forces says a 21-gun salute and a flypast are also planned at Queen's Park, with the salute occurring on the north side at 11 a.m.

The flypast will travel as far east as Whitby, Ont., depending on weather and operational considerations.

The City of Toronto will mark Remembrance Day with a public ceremony beginning at 10:45 a.m. at Old City Hall, which will include remarks from Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Mayor John Tory.

Out of respect and commemoration, the TTC will pause all service for two minutes beginning at 11 a.m.

This year marks several important anniversaries, in particular the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, a battle that claimed the lives of more than 900 Canadian soldiers. It's often described as the Canadian military's bloodiest day of the Second World War.

This year is also the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service, the Wrens. During the Second World War, the Wrens served Canada in administrative, signalling, coding and wireless telegraphy roles.