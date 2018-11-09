Toronto marks Remembrance Day with service at Old City Hall cenotaph

Toronto is set to hold its annual Remembrance Day service at the Old City Hall cenotaph this morning.

The ceremony honours the city's veterans who served in the World Wars, the Korean War, Afghanistan and on peacekeeping missions around the world, as well as current members of the armed forces who call Toronto home.

The service is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. and will include an address from Mayor John Tory, a flyover, and a parade from the site, among other elements.

At 11 a.m., the TTC will pause service for two minutes. Current and former members of the armed forces are permitted to ride for free throughout the day.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are also being held at the following locations:

East York Civic Centre, Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre, Cenotaph,399 The West Mall.

Meridian Arts Centre, George Weston Recital Hall,5040 Yonge Street.

York Civic Centre Cenotaph, 2700 Eglinton Avenue West.

Fort York National Historic Site, 250 Fort York Blvd.

