Toronto suspending some recreation programs starting Tuesday due to COVID-19

The City of Toronto announced Friday that it is suspending some recreation programs in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The city's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, recommended to the province last week that all indoor group classes in gyms and indoor sports activities be shuttered because of rising COVID-19 cases.

In a news relesase issued Friday morning, the city said that recreation staff have been working with public health to review Toronto's programs, and so effective Oct. 13, these programs and services are suspended:

Registered and instructional programs such as learn to skate and swim programs, dance, group fitness and wellness programs

Hockey games and scrimmages

Drop-in sports programs other than leisure and lane swim and leisure skate

Table tennis, billiards, foosball

Access to the city's two conservatories

Indoor permits for social gatherings and sport games/group fitness.

The city says these programs have been deemed high-risk for virus transmission as they are indoors, "where the physical nature of the activity results in close contact and where masks cannot be worn."

These suspensions will impact about 20,000 people who have signed up for programs, the city said, adding that refunds will be automatically issued in the next few weeks.

The following programs will continue to operate with capacity restrictions and other health measures in place:

Leisure swim and skate

Lane swimming

Fitness centres

Arts and general interest instruction

After-school Recreation Care

December camps for children

Drop-in youth programs that do not include sports

Indoor athletic training permits with no game play, including hockey training

Permits for outdoor sports.

The city says that all of its outdoor amenities in parks and green spaces, like sports fields, skate parks, trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, and outdoor fitness equipment remain open.

