Don't forget to sign up for winter rec programs on Tuesday, says City of Toronto

The City of Toronto is reminding residents that registration for winter recreation and March break programs will start on Tuesday.

More than 11,000 registered courses and 2, 350 drop-in programs will be available for winter programs that will begin on Jan. 9, the city said in a news release.

Registration will start at 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 for Etobicoke York (including York South-Weston), Toronto and East York and will start on Dec. 7 for North York and Scarborough.

The city says it's still hiring for recreation jobs including swimming and skating instructors. It cancelled 540 programs in September because of a shortage of instructors.