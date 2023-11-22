Toronto police increase patrols in wake of Rainbow Bridge blast that killed 2

Toronto police say they will increase patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city in the wake of an explosion on Wednesday that killed two people on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge at the Canada-U.S. border in Niagara Falls.

"This is out of an abundance of caution," police said on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Police say there are no known threats to the city of Toronto.

On X, formerly Twitter, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said that the service regularly works with national and provincial police services to co-ordinate efforts and share information.

"Lines of communication between law enforcement agencies are open and active," Demkiw said.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said on X that it is investigating a vehicle explosion on the bridge. It connects Niagara Falls, Ont. with Niagara Falls, N.Y.

According to a report by The Associated Press, the vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the bridge. The blast has prompted the closing of four border crossings in the area.

A police vehicle is shown here near the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Niagara Falls. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

At Toronto Pearson Airport, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said it is "monitoring the situation" and is "in close contact with federal authorities."

"We have also requested additional police presence at Toronto Pearson. At this time, there is no impact to airport operations," said Sean Davidson.

Peel police said they have deployed additional officers to the airport.

Authorities, meanwhile, have moved heavy trucks into position in Niagara Falls, Ont. to block access to the Rainbow Bridge crossing.

Heavy trucks moved into position in Niagara Falls, Ont. to block access to the Rainbow Bridge crossing to NY. <a href="https://t.co/IpEdyCxCV5">pic.twitter.com/IpEdyCxCV5</a> —@thomasdaigle

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), authorities have closed the Rainbow Bridge and Whirlpool Bridge in Niagara Falls, the Peace Bridge at Fort Erie, and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge north of Niagara Falls.

OPP said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that it would like to reassure communities in Ontario that there is no known threat to safety at this time.

"We recognize that incidents like these can have an emotional impact. The OPP is committed to keeping our communities safe and secure," the OPP said.