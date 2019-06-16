Raptors head coach, players take questions after returning from NBA Finals win

Some of the biggest names on the Raptors team are set to speak to media on Sunday afternoon for the first time since returning to Toronto after winning the NBA title.

Head coach Nick Nurse, centre Marc Gasol, point guard Fred VanVleet and forward Danny Green will take questions from the media at the Raptors' training facility.

Most of the team landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport Saturday night. The late hour didn't stop throngs of cheering fans from showing up to give some love to the new NBA champs.

Last week, the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the franchise's first ever title in its 24-year history.

From Oakland, Calif., where they secured their win, many players, coaches and staff headed to Las Vegas to party with rapper Drake and his entourage.

Today's news conference comes as Toronto prepares for a victory parade and rally on Monday.

While Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment hasn't commented on expected turnout, a spokesperson did say the corporation is preparing for "very large crowds" to descend upon the city's waterfront and downtown core.