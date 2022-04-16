Jurassic Park reopens for Toronto Raptors playoff game with Philadelphia 76ers
COVID-19 restrictions kept Scotiabank Arena's courtyard closed for gatherings since 2020
- SCORE UPDATE: The Toronto Raptors trail the Philadelphia 76ers 69-51 at half time in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
Scotiabank Arena reopened its Jurassic Park for Toronto Raptors fans on Saturday after COVID-19 restrictions kept the courtyard closed for two years.
Thousands of fans poured into the the large courtyard on the arena's west side to watch the Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. The game itself is being held in Philadelphia.
Vera Perez said she's happy to be able to watch the Raptors play once again in a public setting, but said she will still keep her mask on.
"I'm still 50-50, so that's why I'm still protecting myself … I am not 100 per cent," she told CBC News.
"I am vaccinated though … but hopefully this will go away, go away, you know. We have an elderly and we have young kids, so it's better to be protected."
Jessie Cabacos also had a mask on, but said he's thinking less about COVID-19 — especially with the vaccines available.
He said he is more concerned about a Raptors win.
"It's amazing. It feels great to be here. The energy is going to be amazing," Cabacos said.
'We've been waiting 3 years almost for this'
Velda Foster, who is attending the game with her son, Matthew Da Silva, said she is happy the pandemic restrictions are finally easing.
"We've been waiting three years almost for this. We were here the last time, so this is a homecoming," Foster said.
When asked if she was thinking about COVID-19 she said "no, not now. I think we're good."
"It's outside, especially here in Jurassic Park, so just looking forward to seeing friendly faces and people that were here with us last time.
Da Silva expressed similar sentiments. "I feel safe. It's good to be back, though, and to see everybody. It's nice again," he said.
"But I do have a mask with me, so if I need to I can put it on. But I think we're fine out here."
In previous playoff runs, Jurassic Park became a ubiquitous gathering for fans and gained widespread attention during Toronto's run to an NBA championship in 2019.
Toronto Mayor John Tory, who is in COVID-19 quarantine at home, earlier proclaimed Saturday Toronto Raptors Day.
Proud to proclaim today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoRaptorsDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoRaptorsDay</a>!<br><br>Have my lucky jacket on ready to cheer on the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> tonight from home!<br><br>Looking forward to watching the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raptors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raptors</a> prove Shaq wrong and seeing fans gathered in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JurassicPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JurassicPark</a> again!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/4qxtuGKHCN">pic.twitter.com/4qxtuGKHCN</a>—@JohnTory
With files from Lorenda Reddekopp and The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?