One more win.

That's all the Toronto Raptors need to become the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship on Monday night, and fans across the city, country and world will be cheering the team on.

Game 5 of the series tips off at 9 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets are going for thousands of dollars (or Drake-level money, if you want to sit courtside).

Outside, diehard Raptors fans have been camping out for days, at times braving pouring rain, just to stand in Jurassic Park, the sprawling fan zone that's somehow grown larger and louder with each of the team's playoff runs in recent years.

Toronto, the city, feels electric. And in the Finals, where the Raptors have roared out to a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors, that energy has spread across the country, with fan zones springing up from Halifax to Almonte, Ont. — the birthplace of basketball's founder, James Naismith — and westward to Calgary.

And then there are the Raptors fans scrambling to find a way to watch further abroad in places like Australia, Kenya, Sweden and Costa Rica.

Why are people watching? Because there's a real belief this team will win, and win tonight.

"We have the energy and the fans and the momentum to do it," said Selena Jasmine Singh, who hosts the "Jurassic Park West" viewing parties in Mississauga, Ont., which have been drawing thousands.

Fans lined up days ahead of Game 5, just to get a spot in Jurassic Park to watch the game like this. (CBC)

Prashan Shiv, who is spending his 33rd birthday in Jurassic Park, is also confident. "We're making history on my birthday. That's it."

Around him other fans broke out in a new chant: "Raps in five! We the north!"

Team playing it cool

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is asked how it feels to be an icon across Canada. 0:39

The Raptors themselves may be the only ones not celebrating. Star Kawhi Leonard, who is playing Michael Jordan-level basketball in these playoffs, has repeatedly said there will be no celebrating until the team wins a fourth game. After the last win, the team walked out of Oakland barely smiling.

Just one win from a title, Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the Raptors say they haven't done anything yet. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Maestro Fresh-Wes, the well-known Toronto rapper who just released a new song to honour the team, said he's been impressed by the team's cool.

"This was like business for them," he said on Monday morning.

"They were just ready to be like: 'You know what? We got to be mentally prepared and stick to our vision and that's bringing home the title.'"

If they do win tonight, backbones will be sliding across the city, he said with a laugh, a reference to his breakthrough hit from 1989.

City brimming with excitement

Toronto Mayor John Tory said a win would be good for the city's psychology, especially given Toronto's long-running championship drought (barring wins by Toronto FC, the Argos and Marlies, of course.)

Fans celebrated in the streets after the Raptors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals. And that was an away game. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

The Blue Jays were the last major Toronto team to win a title, something that touched off massive celebrations up and down Yonge Street. Authorities are already taking precautions to deal with widespread celebrations, after previous wins sent fans spilling into downtown streets and major intersections.

Since then, the city has changed dramatically, but Tory said the desire to win is the same.

"I think what hasn't changed is just the joy that people feel, no matter who they are, living in a big city when one of your teams is doing well," he said.

"When the teams are down people are down, and when the teams are up people are up — and they're up."