Toronto Raptors fans show joy, sorrow during Game 5

Toronto fans spent Monday evening celebrating the game's best moments, then mourning as the tide changed when the Raptors faced the Golden State Warriors on home turf in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State edged Toronto 106-105 to slice the Raptors' lead in the NBA Finals to 3-2. The best-of-seven series heads back to Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., for Game 6 on Thursday.

Here are some visual highlights of people caught up in highs, then the lows, of Game 5.

This Toronto Raptors fan is dressed for success at the outdoor viewing area called Jurassic Park, prior to the start of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

(John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports/Reuters)

A fan gives a Raptors growl of support at Jurassic Park.

(Andrej Ivanov/EPA)

These fans show their support with Raptors logo tattoos at Scotiabank Arena.

(Albert Leung/CBC)

Despite the rain, fans cheer at Jurassic Park as Game 5 gets underway.

(Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Excitement builds as the Raptors keep scoring.

(Tanya Casole-Gouveia/CBC)

A group of fans near Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square watch the game outside a restaurant that plays the audio through external speakers to the crowd outside.

(Jackson Weaver/CBC)

Tension builds in Jurassic Park.

(J.P. Bisson/CBC)

Fans sense the game has turned.

(Andrew Ryan/Reuters)

Fans look dejected outside the Scotiabank arena, as the Raptors lose to the Warriors by one point.

(Andrew Ryan/Reuters)

Some of fans take the loss hard.

(Andrew Ryan/Reuters)

As the game ends, fans slump inside Scotiabank Arena. The next game takes place in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.