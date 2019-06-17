The Toronto Raptors NBA Championship victory parade in pictures

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Check out the scenes from Toronto's Raptors' NBA Championship victory celebration after the team made history against the Golden State Warriors.

Hundreds of thousands of ecstatic Raptors fans packed the streets of Toronto for the parade that culminated in a rally in Nathan Phillips Square.

Throngs erupting in cheers and chants, zealously celebrating the historic NBA team — and their new hardware: the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. (Albert Leung/CBC)

Nathan Phillips Square began filling up at dawn. By mid-morning, fans were climbing the arches to get a view of the stage.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds seen flying over the Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship victory celebrations. A nine-plane formation flew west near Nathan Phillips Square. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

(Albert Leung/CBC)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy close while riding in an open-air bus.

Raptors superstar forward Kawhi Leonard and his mother Kim Robertson take in the crowds with Drake.

A group of young fans with their homemade signs ready to go for when the Raptors roll by.

Fans on University Avenue at Adelaide filled the street while waiting for the parade buses.

(Albert Leung/CBC)

Raptors guard Danny Green was taking it all in.

Photographers hustle to capture Kawhi Leonard as he hoists the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Thumbs-up from Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. The Raptors buses showed no sign of running out of champagne.