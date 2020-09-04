Toronto waits with bated breath as pivotal Raptors Game 7 looms

Can they do it again?

With the chance to repeat as NBA champions on the line, the Toronto Raptors are gearing up for a winner-take-all Game 7 match-up tonight against the Boston Celtics.

It all comes on the heels of a thrilling Game 6, which saw the Raps pull out all the stops in double overtime to save their season, while helping to cement the roster's reputation as clutch playoff performers.

"We are so proud of who you are and what you are and how you play," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a video posted on Twitter Friday morning.

"Bring on Gam 7 — we're with you all the way. Go Raptors."

The feel around this year's playoff run is obviously very different, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the NBA into a playoff bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Canada's support of its team is still palpable, though.

While fans can't cheer on the team like they normally would, there are online options to show your support ahead of tonight's game:

Though the Raptors have been largely defined as a team that wins by committee and with a staunch commitment to defence, it was Kyle Lowry who carried them Wednesday with yet another memorable performance.

The six-time all-star had 33 points in 53 minutes, plus eight rebounds and six assists in a monster performance.

WATCH | Raptors force Game 7 against Celtics:

Norman Powell and Kyle Lowry came up clutch for the Raptors in a double OT 125-22 win for the Raptors to force game seven. 1:25

"That's what great players do," coach Nick Nurse said. "That's what the tough players do and he is, man. He is a great one. He's fun to watch. He's the ultimate competitor. Toughness and he steps into it. He's not afraid of the moment. He made some big ones for sure. He played great."

Norman Powell chipped in with 23 points off the bench for the defending NBA champions. Fred VanVleet added 21 points, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka, who'd been questionable after spraining his ankle in Game 5, each finished with 13 points, while Pascal Siakam had 12.

The winner of tonight's game will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.