Toronto rapper Top5 wanted for upgraded charge of 1st-degree murder

Toronto police have upgraded the charges against Toronto-based rapper Top5 to first-degree murder in connection with a North York shooting in January that left a 20-year-old man dead.

On the night of Jan. 31, police said they responded to reports of shots fired near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue.

Officers said Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, was shot multiple times in his vehicle while trying to enter a parking garage. He died at the scene.

Hassan Ali, 22, better known by his rap moniker Top5, was one of two men arrested and charged in connection with the shooting about two weeks later.

Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, described as 'humble, kind and hardworking,' was gunned down on Jan. 31 while he was in his vehicle. (GoFundMe)

Ali was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder, two counts of failing to comply with probation, as well as three drug-related offences.

In a news release issued Thursday evening, police said charges against Ali have been upgraded and he is now wanted for first-degree murder and three counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

The release does not say how Ali was released from custody, but officers are appealing for help from the public in locating him.

"He is believed to be violent and dangerous. Do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately," the release reads.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.