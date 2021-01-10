NDP, Green Party leaders attend Toronto rally into long-term care home crisis

Leaders of two federal political parties are attending a rally outside a Toronto long-term care home on Sunday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul are outside St. George Care Community, a for-profit facility operated by Sienna Senior Living.

Paul's father, Peter Paul, who was a resident at the centre, died in the spring after he developed an infection. Annamie Paul alleges his death was due to neglect.

According to the Ontario government, there are 43 active cases of COVID-19 among residents and 28 among staff at St. George Care Community. A total of 14 residents have died in the latest outbreak. The home has 238 beds.

The rally has been organized by family members of long-term care home residents in Ontario.

The Ontario Health Coalition, a network of more than 400 grassroots community organizations, said the family groups are organizing protests every few days at homes in crisis in a bid to get adequate care and protection for their loved ones,

This is the latest rally organized by the family groups.