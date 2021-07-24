Toronto expecting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Torontonians should brace for heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada is predicting between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain in parts of the city on Saturday night, although some pockets of the city could see upwards of 50 millimetres. Thunderstorms are also likely in the evening.

Special weather statements are in effect Saturday throughout much of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada anticipates issuing further rainfall warnings.

Anyone who is concerned about flooding is advised to check Ontario.ca/floods for the most up-to-date information.