Toronto remains under rainfall warning with wet snow in store for city

Toronto remains under a rainfall warning on Saturday with the forecast calling for the rain to be mixed with "patchy wet snow" later in the morning.

"Another soaker on tap this morning," Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency says the rain will occasionally be heavy on Saturday morning.

On Friday, it predicted that between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain will have fallen by the time it lightens and becomes mixed with snow later on Saturday.

Environment Canada is urging Toronto residents to clear storm drains from snow and ice to allow the water to rain properly.

The precipitation could pool on roads because the frozen ground has a "reduced ability" to absorb the rainfall, Environment Canada added.

The Toronto and Area Conservation Authority says heavy rain, combined with above freezing temperatures, will increase the potential for ice breakups this weekend.

Ice cover has been observed at the Humber River at Old Mill Road, Lower Don River, Etobicoke Creek at Marie Curtis Park, and Duffins Creek at Bayly Street in Ajax, the TRCA said.

All shorelines in the Greater Toronto Area should be considered hazardous and people are urged to be cautious around all bodies of water.

"All rivers within the GTA will experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams could be present," the TRCA says.

"Ponding may occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body."