Pack umbrellas before heading out as Toronto under rainfall warning

Pack your umbrellas before heading outside on Saturday, Toronto.

The city is under a rainfall warning and Environment Canada says between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain could fall on Toronto by the evening.

According to the federal weather agency, the rain could turn into freezing rain later on Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the near freezing mark.

And on Sunday morning, residents should brace for strong southwest winds that could blow up to 80 kilometres per hour. The wind will signify the end of the precipitation, Environment Canada says.

Because the ground is frozen in parts, it has a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall. Environment Canada said the forecast meets the criteria for a winter rainfall warning because it is calling for more than 25 mm of rain in 24 hours.

Motorists are urged to turn on lights if visibility is reduced and to maintain a safe following distance.

Flooding in low-lying areas is possible.