Thunderstorm pounds Toronto, bringing torrential rain, coin-sized hail, strong winds

A thunderstorm pounded Toronto on Tuesday afternoon, bringing torrential rain, coin-sized hail and strong winds.

The city remains under rainfall and heat warnings, but a severe thunderstorm warning ended shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The storm has brought down trees in a couple of areas in Toronto.

Environment Canada issued the rainfall warning hours after the heat warning, saying heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday evening. The federal agency has received reports of rainfall amounts of 25 millimetres in some areas.

Environment Canada said rainfall amounts can vary, depending on the area, but total amounts of 50 mm to 75 mm are possible by later Tuesday evening. Many areas, however, are expected to receive "significantly lesser amounts."

Thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon are expected to weaken before another cluster sweeps over the city early Tuesday evening., the federal weather agency said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada says.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning, will make outdoor activities unsafe."

Torrential rain drenched Toronto on Tuesday afternoon as the city remains under a rainfall and a heat warning. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Earlier, the federal weather agency said warm and humid conditions would continue in the city until Tuesday night.

Environment Canada said the humidex will make it feel in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday evening. The low on Tuesday night will likely be closer to 20 C.

The forecast calls for cooler temperatures and lower humidity on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said air quality can deteriorate with hot and humid and the humidity can cause the air quality health index to approach the high risk category.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada said in its heat warning.

It noted that the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Signs of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.



"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," the federal agency added.