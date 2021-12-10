Heavy rain, strong winds expected for Toronto, Environment Canada warns

Toronto is under a wind and rainfall warning with heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday, followed by gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada says up to 20 to 40 millimetres of rain will fall by Saturday as a low pressure system moves across the Great Lakes.

The downpours may cause pooling on roadways as well as localized flooding in some areas.

Meanwhile, a cold front is set to sweep through Southern Ontario, bringing strong winds starting Saturday afternoon, which could result in power outages.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the weather agency said Friday.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."