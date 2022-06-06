Showers and thunderstorms in store for Toronto, special weather statement in effect
Showers and some thunderstorms are in store for Toronto and surrounding regions starting Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says.
'Significant rainfall' amounts possible, Environment Canada says
The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement calling for the possibility of "significant rainfall."
The city could see total rainfall amounts of 25 to 55 millimetres, though local areas could see more than that if thunderstorms move in.
The rain is expected to end late Tuesday as a cold front moves in.
