Special weather statement issued for Toronto with up to 45mm of rain expected by Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto calling for between 25 and 45 mm of rain by Saturday night.

The federal weather agency says the rain is forecast to begin Friday evening over southwestern Ontario and will spread over the remainder of southern Ontario Friday night.

"Showers, at times heavy, will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front," Environment Canada said.

"In addition, very strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to develop Saturday afternoon."

By Saturday evening, the winds are forecast to shift to the northwest with wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible, particularly along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, the agency says.

Some damage to trees and local power outages is possible as a result.