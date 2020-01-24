Heading out tonight? Bring an umbrella — it's going to be wet
The Greater Toronto Area is currently under a special weather statement, with Environment Canada forecasting up to 30 mm of rain.
Up to 30 mm of rainfall forecast for tonight
Heading out for a night on the town? Be sure to take an umbrella, because it's going to be wet.
Rainfall should begin around 9 p.m. and continue throughout the night, eventually tapering off or changing to snow late Saturday morning.
"The frozen ground and snowpack will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," Environment Canada says, warning that precipitation is likely to pool, especially where storm drains are covered in ice or snow.
Temperatures will hover around 0 C overnight, before dropping below freezing tomorrow.
Flurries and rain are also possible on Sunday, with a high of 3 C.
