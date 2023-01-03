Rain in store means rising water levels in Toronto, agency urges caution

Toronto residents are being warned to be careful around rivers, streams and shorelines due in part to rain this week that could cause water levels to rise.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority urged the public to be cautious around all bodies of water because of changing water levels in rivers in the Greater Toronto Area in a statement Monday.

Toronto is expected to see rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres Wednesday. That amount is on top of the rain falling Tuesday.

Soil in the region is already saturated in some places and partially frozen in others, and water levels are still receding from rain that fell on the weekend, the TRCA says.

All of this means that increased runoff is expected into river systems, the agency says.

"Please exercise caution around all bodies of water due to changing water levels in rivers. Please alert any children under your care of these dangers and supervise their activities. Please keep children and pets away from slippery and unstable banks," the TRCA said in the statement.

"Avoid all recreational activities in or around water at this time and please exercise caution if you must be around any bodies of water, rivers or streams as well as the Lake Ontario shoreline."

No significant flooding is expected but the agency says all shorelines, rivers and streams in the GTA should be considered hazardous..

"All TRCA rivers within the GTA may experience higher than normal flows and water levels for the next few days. The combination of slippery, unstable banks, and changing water levels could create hazardous conditions in and near rivers or other water bodies," the TRCA said.

Water may pool in low-lying areas that have poor drainage, and people are urged to avoid areas that may have been covered in ice recently or experiencing erosion.

The TRCA's water safety and watershed conditions statement is in effect until the end of Thursday.