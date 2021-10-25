Special weather statement issued for Toronto with up to 30mm of rain expected

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto calling for between 15 and 30 mm of rain throughout the day Monday.

The federal weather agency said the rain will be heavy at times with total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm expected as rain tapers off to showers early this evening.

"Localized flooding in low lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said.

When safe to do so, residents should ensure storm drains are clear of leaves and debris to minimize flooding, the agency said.

Environment Canada said the rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is forecast to track northeast across southern Ontario on Monday.