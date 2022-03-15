Toronto could turn a vacant downtown building into a new live music venue

Toronto may be getting a temporary music venue for new local artists, with the city considering transforming a vacant downtown building into a live concert venue and rehearsal space.

The venue at 468 Queen Street West would be focused on Black, Indigenous, and racialized artists, Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York, said.

A non-profit organization called It's OK* would operate the new venue and lease it from the city for two years. If council approves the plan, It's OK* could be operating the space by June.

"Queen West is at the heart of Toronto's live music scene, which is essential to our city's vibrancy, culture, and economy," Cressy said in a news release on Tuesday.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity for a city-owned building on Queen West to host It's OK* and create a welcoming space for diverse and marginalized artists and musicians."

The city's general government and licensing committee will vote on the proposal on March 22. City council is expected to consider it on April 6.

In a report, city staff say the city acquired the building in late 2021 with the aim of creating a public park that would encompass the building as well as 464 - 466 Queen Street West and a portion of 15 Denison Ave. The park is to be developed after the lease with It's OK* expires in 2024.

"The proposed lease will allow for an interim use of the property until the City is ready to proceed with development of the new park," the report reads.

Proposal is 'creative city-building,' councillor says

City staff say in the report that It's OK* works with Black, Indigenous, and racialized musicians, promoters and presenters to develop talent.

Coun. Paul Ainslie, who represents Ward 24, Scarborough-Guildwood and who chairs the city's general government and licensing committee, supports the proposal.

"This is exactly the kind of creative city-building thinking that Toronto needs more of as we recover from the pandemic," Ainslie said in the release.

"Partnering with ambitious and innovative arts organizations to leverage city-owned properties is a vital tool for rebuilding our economy."

