Toronto lowers flags, CN Tower to dim as city mourns Queen Elizabeth's death
Queen was a 'beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty,' says Toronto mayor
Flags are set to be lowered and Toronto's CN Tower dimmed as politicians and public figures across the city mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, saying she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.
The Monarch, who marked seven decades on the throne earlier this summer, made seven visits to Toronto between 1957 and 2010 as Queen. Before that, her first visit to Toronto was in 1951 as Princess Elizabeth, when she came in place of her father who was ill at the time.
Toronto Mayor John Tory said the Queen was a "a beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty."
Tory said during her time spent in the city and in Canada, many people including him had the opportunity to meet her and "witness her quick wit, grace and wonderful smile.
"So many of us have known no other Queen. She was the one constant and reassuring presence in our own country and on the world stage — over so many decades," Tory said.
"Across Toronto, our thoughts are with the King and all the members of the Royal Family at this sad time."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was among those who expressed his condolences.
"I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada," Ford said in a tweet.
"Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service."
I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada. Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service.<br> <br>Long live the King! <a href="https://t.co/g8MxONF14d">pic.twitter.com/g8MxONF14d</a>—@fordnation
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said flags at at city buildings will also be lowered to half-mast and the clock tower dimmed "in honour of her legacy and service to the people of Great Britain."
Flags will also be lowered to half-mast at Toronto city hall and the Ontario Legislative Building.
- Do you have memories of Queen Elizabeth coming to Toronto? Send us an email and a CBC News producer or reporter may get in touch.
In a written statement, King Charles III, the queen's eldest son, said it is a moment of "the greatest sadness" for the royal family and those who supported the queen for decades.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he said.
The CN Tower will be dark tonight, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II / La Tour CN sera éteinte ce soir, en mémoire de Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II <a href="https://t.co/2KfQLsnsXf">pic.twitter.com/2KfQLsnsXf</a>—@TourCNTower
Here's a look at some of the time Queen Elizabeth spent in this city:
WATCH | A collection of highlights from the Queen's visits to Canada from 1957 to 2010:
