Pool hours should be quickly extended during heat waves, Toronto residents say

Some Torontonians are asking the city to open its swimming pools earlier as people try to beat the soaring heat and humidity expected to blanket the area over the next several days.

Chris Bialkowski tried to take his kids to a pool Monday afternoon, but once he got there, he realized that it was not yet open.

"This is a key public service, I wish it was open before 4 p.m.," he said.

Emily Reid took to Twitter to complain after going to Alex Duff Memorial Pool, located in Christie Pits near Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue, without a reservation Sunday.

She says with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, she was unimpressed with the long line for walk-ins, adding that last year's walk-in only system allowed for more people to enjoy the public pools.

Hello <a href="https://twitter.com/cityoftoronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityoftoronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TOPublicHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOPublicHealth</a> the system set up for skating slots last winter worked well for that, but does NOT work for outdoor pools. Urban residents need to cool off and avoid heat stroke, but this queue on the pavement at Alex Duff pool is a health risk. 🥵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/C03sNWsUy2">pic.twitter.com/C03sNWsUy2</a> —@ms_christiepits

"This is one of the only ways people can cool off — they can't go to a Sunday matinee to cool off, they can't go to the museum to cool off on a hot day," Reid said.

"Really the pool should be open 24/7."

In an emailed response to CBC News, city spokesperson Deborah Blackstone says "select pools do have extended hours, when Environment and Climate Change Canada declares a heat warning.

"Decisions to extend pool hours are made daily when a Heat Warning is in place, based on weather risks and resource availability," Blackstone said. Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southern Ontario and a special weather statement for Toronto Monday afternoon.

The city also says hours for outdoor pools will be extended once school concludes on June 30.

WATCH | Toronto residents discuss limited pool hours amid heat wave:

Having trouble getting into your local pool? You’re not alone CBC News Toronto 1:42 It sure is hot out there — and that has many running for the pool. But access to the city’s outdoor pools wasn't an option for the majority of the day. Dale Manucdoc looked at the reasons why. 1:42

Bialkowski was also at a public pool on Sunday, and says he would be comfortable with the city increasing capacity to allow for more swimmers.

The city says the 25 per cent capacity limit will remain as Toronto enters Step 2 of the province's pandemic reopening plan on Wednesday.

"Staff have worked with Toronto Public Health (TPH) to meet guidelines to ensure people can swim safely at outdoor pools," Blackstone said.