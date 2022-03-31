Toronto Public Library to scrap late fines, calling them ineffective and a barrier to use
Some 57,000 cardholders will see their accounts cleared of fines
The Toronto Public Library says it is eliminating all late fines, saying they aren't effective in encouraging the return of materials and represent a barrier to library use.
Late fines for children were already scrapped last year, and the library says it has not charged late fines to any cardholders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The library says it will continue to not charge late fines and make the change permanent on June 1.
It also says some 57,000 cardholders will see their accounts cleared of fines.
The library says users will still be responsible for returning materials, and those who don't will still need to pay the replacement cost for any materials that are lost, damaged or simply not returned.
Many other library systems across North America have eliminated late fines in recent years.
