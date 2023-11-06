Key Toronto Public Library services still offline more than a week after 'cyber security incident'

A number of key Toronto Public Library services continue to be offline more than a week after a "cyber security incident."

In its latest update Monday, the library says its website, online user accounts, map passes and digital collections are still down, while public computers and printing services at branches are unavailable.

"Library branches are open as scheduled. Wifi is available in library branches, and branch telephone lines are working. Materials can be borrowed and returned in branches until further notice," the update says.

The library says it anticipates it could take up to another week before all services are back online, though some could become available earlier.

"We have engaged with third-party cyber security experts and law enforcement to help us in resolving this situation," the update adds.

"There continues to be no evidence at this time that the personal information of our staff or customers has been compromised."

The security breach was first recognized on Oct. 27, though the library has not elaborated on the specific circumstances of the incident.

A full list of online services that are still available can be found here.