Toronto Public Library dealing with cybersecurity 'incident' impacting some services

Some online Toronto Public Library services are unavailable after a cybersecurity "incident" was detected on Saturday, the library said Sunday.

The Toronto Public Library's website, map passes and digital collections cannot be accessed, the library said in a statement that appears when users try to access the website. It said public computers and printing services at branches are also unavailable.

The library also acknowledged the incident on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As of Sunday afternoon, the library said there is no evidence personal information of staff or users was compromised as a result of the incident. Additionally, branches are open as scheduled, with internet and phone lines working normally.

"[Toronto Public Library] has proactively prepared for cybersecurity issues and promptly initiated measures to mitigate potential impacts," the statement said.

The library said it may take several days before systems are back to normal.