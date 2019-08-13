1st case of West Nile virus reported in Toronto this year

Toronto Public Health is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in the city this year.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that the infected person is an adult and that the case was confirmed through laboratory testing.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

"As we head into late summer, we know that residents and visitors to Toronto are maximizing their time outside to enjoy the weather and outdoor activities," Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said in the release.

"We encourage everyone to take the appropriate precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to West Nile virus through the bite of an infected mosquito."

Toronto had 39 confirmed cases last year

Last year, there were 39 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Toronto. Public Health says the first human case of virus in the city last year was reported on July 27.

Symptoms of the virus usually develop two to 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. They can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Older people who have compromised immune symptoms face a higher risk of severe illness.

Toronto Public Health recommends that residents do the following to avoid becoming infected with West Nile virus