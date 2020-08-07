Toronto Public Health urges city's largest school board to keep class sizes down

Toronto Public Health has raised a number of red flags with the province's school reopening plan, and are urging the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) to keep elementary class sizes smaller than normal.

Vinita Dubey, the health agency's associate medical officer of health, made the recommendations in a letter to the TDSB that was posted online by a school trustee late Thursday.

Dubey urges school officials to keep two metres between students to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets, which could transmit the novel coronavirus.

"While some distance may be beneficial over no distance (eg. one metre compared to no distance), keeping two metres apart as much as possible is still strongly recommended by public health," Dubey writes.

Without that space, there are several risks:

If a student gets COVID-19, the risk of them spreading it to others goes up — especially in JK to Grade 3, where masks aren't required.

There could be "pinch points" where students crowd together, for example lining up to go outside.

The teacher may not have enough control over a larger class to ensure students are maintaining distance.

CBC Toronto has reached out to the TDSB to see how it is responding to the public health recommendations.

Alexandra Adamo, a spokesperson for Education Minister Stephen Lecce, defended the provinces plan in an email, saying it has been "informed by the best medical and scientific minds in the country."

Adamo said the government is spending $75 million more on cleaning and hiring 500 public health nurses to work in schools.

Lecce, meanwhile, is set to join Premier Doug Ford at a 10 a.m. ET news conference where he will likely get more questions about the school reopening plan.