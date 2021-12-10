Toronto Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Sunday Raptors game

​Toronto Public Health is asking all those who attended the Raptors game on Sunday to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after potential exposure.

The Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Game at the Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 5 was added to the list of COVID-19 exposures on the TPH website Friday.

Public health is asking attendees to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 10 days after the exposure.

It is also urging anyone who develops symptoms since the game to get tested.

"Get tested if you develop symptoms since the event, including mild symptoms and even if you no longer have symptoms," the TPH website says.

The public health advice comes a day after Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri said he has tested positive for COVID-19 in a release issued Thursday.

Ujiri said he tested positive after his Giants of Africa organization held an in-person event on Sunday, the same day as the game, in which some of the guests returned positive COVID-19 tests.

He said everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Ujiri says he is double-vaccinated and has received a booster shot.