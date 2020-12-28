Toronto Public Health says over 300 people now in hospital in city due to COVID-19

Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported on Monday that the city now has more than 300 people in hospital due to COVID-19.

In an update that included data from four days, TPH says 100 more people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital from Dec. 24 to 27.

That number brings the total hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus to 306. Of those in hospital, 86 people are in intensive care units and 54 are breathing with the help of ventilators.

As well in that time period, the city recorded 64 more COVID-19-related deaths, TPH said on its "COVID-19: Status of Cases in Toronto" webpage.

Toronto's cumulative death toll due to COVID-19-related reasons is now 1,908.

Over the four days, as of Sunday at 2 p.m., the city saw 2,226 new COVID-19 cases, TPH said.

The new cases mean the cumulative total in Toronto, or number of cases since the pandemic began, is now 58,115.

The total number of cases marked as resolved is 50,761. A total of 2,531 cases were resolved over the four-day reporting period, TPH said.