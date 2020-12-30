Toronto reports new daily record of 957 COVID-19 cases

Toronto Public Health reported a new daily record of 957 COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday.

On its website, the public health unit said the number brings the city's total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 59,030.

The agency also reported 10 new deaths and 58 new hospitalizations in its Tuesday update, which was based on data from Monday at 2 p.m. The city's daily reports are based on numbers current as of the previous afternoon.

The new deaths mean the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Toronto now stands at 1,918.

And the new hospitalizations mean the current number of people with COVID-19 in hospital is now 355. Of that number, 93 people are in intensive care units, while 60 people are breathing with the help of ventilators.

TPH said a total of 51,306 people have recovered from the virus, with 554 new cases having been marked resolved on Monday.

A masked traveller, wearing blue rubber gloves, walks through Pearson International Airport. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Fourteen new outbreaks were also reported: seven in schools, six in community settings and workplaces and one in a shelter or congregate setting.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said in a tweet on Tuesday that the daily case count is a new record number.

"This is why it's so important for people to stay home [and] apart as much as possible at this time," De Villa said.

According to Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, the record number of cases in a single day may be related to shopping before Christmas.

"What we have learned from our colleagues at Toronto Public Health is that the increase in their daily numbers can be in part attributed to pre-Christmas shopping, shopping trips often in groups," Yaffe told reporters on Tuesday.

The numbers come ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Yaffe is urging people to ring in the new year with members of their households only.