Toronto Public Health hosts 2 clinics to vaccinate against monkeypox
Toronto Public Health is hosting two vaccine clinics today for those most at-risk of contracting the monkeypox virus.
Clinics run for most of Saturday at 519 on Church Street and Metro Hall
Toronto Public Health is hosting two vaccine clinics today for those most at-risk of contracting the monkeypox virus.
The first clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 519 on Church Street, and the second will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Metro Hall.
Public health says the clinics are intended for adults who self-identify as male and who have sex with other men.