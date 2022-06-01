Toronto Public Health hosts 2 clinics to vaccinate against monkeypox

The World Health Organization is warning the monkeypox virus could take hold in non-endemic countries if they don't control the current outbreak.

Toronto Public Health is hosting two vaccine clinics today for those most at-risk of contracting the monkeypox virus.

The first clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 519 on Church Street, and the second will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Metro Hall.

Public health says the clinics are intended for adults who self-identify as male and who have sex with other men.