Toronto public health officials to provide update on COVID-19

City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

A Toronto city councillor, meanwhile, expressed concern on Twitter earlier Monday about the number of people gathering at Woodbine Beach in the city's east end. He posted a photo of several people standing close together on the beach, enjoying the sunshine.

Coun. Brad Bradford, who represents Ward 19, Beaches-East York, said the parking lot at Woodbine Beach will be closed starting on Monday to discourage people from gathering there and ignoring public health guidelines to keep two metres apart amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many Torontonians are showing blatant disrespect for those that are following <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SocialDistancing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SocialDistancing</a> guidelines. To be clear - this is NOT social distancing. The parking lot at Woodbine beach will be closed today as the need to enforce these guidelines has become clear. <a href="https://t.co/ysqid6AL1M">pic.twitter.com/ysqid6AL1M</a> —@BradMBradford

On the weekend, drivers were also blocked from entering High Park.