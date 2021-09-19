Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Etobicoke elementary school

Toronto Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at an Etobicoke elementary school after officials identified two cases linked to the school.

In a number of tweets on the weekend, TPH said the cases surfaced at Elmlea Junior School, a junior kindergarten through grade five school in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood.

TPH said it is investigating the outbreak and working with the school community to inform close contacts of those infected. Anyone considered a close contact is being asked to stay at home, monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19.

The outbreak is not "unexpected" given that COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto and the Delta variant is highly transmissible, TPH said.

"We continue to work closely with all TO schools to support a safe environment for all of our school communities as we live with #COVID19," TPH said in a tweet.

TPH reminded Toronto families that screening measures and following public health guidance works.

It encouraged people to watch for COVID-19 signs and symptoms, stay home if sick, keep distance, wear a mask and get fully vaccinated if not already.

