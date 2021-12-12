Toronto Public Health links 19 COVID cases back to hotel, restaurant, Scotiabank Arena

People who have eaten at CLIO Restaurant or visited Hotel X Toronto or the Scotiabank arena at select times in the last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health is advising anyone who was at CLIO Restaurant on Dec. 5 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. to isolate for 10 days and get tested.

The public health unit is asking anyone who was at Hotel X Toronto on Dec. 5 between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. or on Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to isolate for 10 days and get tested.

The unit is also asking anyone who visited suites 243 and 244 at the Scotiabank Arena between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 5, 7, 8 or 9 to isolate for 10 days and get tested. Full instructions for anyone who may have been infected are available on the City of Toronto's website .

So far, Toronto Public Health announced on Saturday, it has connected 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases back to those three locations on those dates.

"The cases are undergoing whole genome sequencing to determine if they are the Omicron variant of concern," said a city news release.